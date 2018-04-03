Fashion darling! 10 new pieces from Zara we already LOVE
The weather might be confusing at the moment, but spring is definitely there and we won't let a few showers getting in the way of updating our wardrobe for the new season.
We have done a bit of hunting and found some gorgeous new pieces from Zara's spring collection which will help you forget about the post bank holiday blues…
1. Embroidered top with ruffled collar and long sleeves €29.95
2. Printed blazer with contrasting tuxedo lapel collar €69.95
3. Gingham halter top €17.95
4. Wrinkled-effect monochrome maxi skirt €19.95
5. Straw bag with rounded handles €39.95
6. Long striped tunic €49.95
7. Basic flat slingback shoes €19.95
8. Strappy asymmetric dress €19.95
9. Slim cat's eye sunglasses €15.95
10. Semi-sheer polka dot dress €19.95