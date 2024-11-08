10 fun date ideas for the chilly November days ahead

November is the perfect cosy month to enjoy extra special date nights with your other-half before the festive period kicks off.

Halloween has been and gone and the exciting countdown to Christmas can’t be ignored, meaning now is an ideal time to spend some quality time together ahead of the hectic build-up to December 25.

If you’re looking for fun and inexpensive date ideas to enjoy this November, check out our list below!

Christmas light hunting

Head to a city near you and take in the gorgeous Christmas lights on display. This is a great opportunity to take some cute snaps together too!

Seasonal baking

Whether you prefer gingerbread biscuits or apple tart, spending time together in the kitchen is a fun way to spend an afternoon. Play some great music or binge your favourite autumnal movies – Harry Potter is always a popular choice at this time of year.

Bookshop swap

Head to your local bookshop and separate once you get inside. Choose a book for your partner that you know they haven’t read before so you can curl up on the couch together and try reading a new novel during the chillier evenings.

Visit a Christmas market

Pick up some sweet treats and gifts for your loved ones while soaking up the festive spirit.

Coffee shop crawl

With Christmas approaching, many cafés have already released their festive menus. Head to your favourite coffee spots and try something from each location so you can find your all-time-favourite festive drink.

Go on a ghost tour

Halloween may be over but you can still embrace the spooky vibes by going on a local ghost tour. Enjoy some creepy stories while learning some historical facts.

Festive movie marathon

Nothing says a cosy date night like a movie marathon. Collect all of your favourite snacks and indulge in a delicious homemade hot chocolate in front of the fire.

Go to a pottery class

Perfect for couples who love being creative together. Design a mug or plate for each other as a cute gift. You could make this a tradition so you have crockery in your home for years to come from your early days together.

At-home spa night

This chiller November weather can really dry out your skin, so what better way to treat you and your other-half than by hosting a budget-friendly spa day! Do face masks and hair masks together at home before giving each other relaxing massages.

Try a cooking class

Brush up on your cooking or baking skills ahead of the dinner-party season and impress your guests over the Christmas period.