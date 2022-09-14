10 books we can’t wait to finally read this September

September is already upon us, which means new titles to add to our ‘To Be Read’ list! With the weather cooling down, what better way to spend a rainy evening than cuddled up on the couch with a hot drink and a new book?

Below, we’ve compiled a list of all of the books we can’t wait to get our hands on this month. From romance and thrillers to memoirs and biographies, we’ve got something to suit everyone’s taste.

There's Been a Little Incident by Alice Ryan

Published by Head of Zeus on September 15

When flighty but lovable Molly Black goes missing, her extended family convene in Dublin for an emergency meeting. Orphaned at a young age, Molly has a history of running away and – according to her hastily written leaving note, this time she is gone for good.

A Gypsy in Auschwitz by Otto Rosenberg

Published by Octopus Books- Out now

Otto Rosenberg is 9 and living in Berlin, poor but happy, when his family are first detained. All around them, Sinti and Roma families are being torn from their homes by Nazis , leaving behind schools, jobs, friends, and businesses to live in forced encampments outside the city. One by one, families are broken up, adults and children disappear or are ‘sent East’.

Otto arrives in Auschwitz aged 15 and is later transferred to Buechenwald and Bergen- Belsen. He works, scrounges food whenever he can, witnesses and suffers horrific violence and is driven close to death by illness more than once. Unbelievably, he also joins an armed revolt of prisoners who, facing the SS and certain death, refuse to back down. Somehow, through luck, sheer human will to live, or both, he survives.

Nanny Dearest by Flora Collins

Published by Quercus Books on September 15

Sue Keller is lost. When her father dies suddenly, she's orphaned in her mid-twenties, her mother having died long ago. Then Sue meets Annie. It's been twenty years, but Annie could never forget that face. She was Sue's live-in nanny at their big house upstate, and she loved Sue like she was her own.

Craving comfort and connection, Sue is only too eager to welcome Annie back into her life. But as they grow close once more, Sue begins to uncover the truth about Annie's unsettling time in the Keller household all those years ago, and the dark secrets that bind these women together.

The Girl From Guernica by Karen Robards

Published by Hodder & Stoughton- Out Now

When the bombers appear, 17-year-old Sibil Helinger is enjoying market day in the small Spanish town of Guernica. With no warning, the German bombs fall like rain. Sibil searches for her relatives in the rubble – her little sister is saved but her mother perishes. Years later, while World War II rages, Sibil and her sister are living with their father, a scientist reluctantly working with the Nazis and a member of the undercover resistance. Sibil is the perfect spy to join the resistance and fight back against those responsible for her mother’s death.

What She Left Behind by Emily Freud

Published by Quercus Books- Out now

Lauren can't believe she's escaped her old life in London for a new start with her partner, Paul, and his two young children. Haunted by her past, Lauren knows how lucky she is: a dream home, a ready-made family. And she also knows how much she could lose.

But as Lauren struggles to adjust to motherhood, her fears grow. She'll never live up to the ghost of Paul's perfect wife, or help him forget his grief over her tragic death. And as village rumours begin to swirl about their house in the woods, Lauren feels ever more isolated – despite Paul's reassurances. She wants to trust Paul – she owes him everything – but how can she, when she can barely trust herself?

How To Clean Everything by Ann Russell

Published by Headline Home- Out now

From everyone's favourite online cleaning expert and 'TikTok Auntie', this is the only cleaning book that you will ever need. How to Clean Everything is full of genuinely useful tips and tricks, and advice about not just what but also what not to do. Covering everything from laundry to accidents, and cleaning room by room, this book also contains sections on more general household maintenance, particularly useful for renters or anyone living away from home for the first time. Ann's approach is realistic, reassuring and easy to follow whatever your circumstances.

Skip To The End by Molly James

Published by Quercus Books- Out now

Amy has a pretty nice life. Her career is on the up, she loves her friends, and she's about to buy her very own flat. On a good day, Amy could be described as a catch – so why is she perpetually single? The trouble is, Amy can see something no one else can: the end. As soon as she kisses someone, she knows, in intimate, vivid detail, how their relationship will end. A screaming argument in the middle of the supermarket over milk. An explicit email sent to the wrong address. A hasty escape through a bathroom window on the second date. At the altar – runaway-bride style. There seems to be no end to the unhappy endings.

Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley

Published by Hodder & Stoughton- Out Now

As Lucy Worsley says, Agatha Christie was ‘thrillingly, scintillatingly modern’. She went surfing in Hawaii, she loved fast cars, and she was intrigued by the new science of psychology, which helped her through devastating mental illness. So why – despite all the evidence to the contrary – did Agatha present herself as a retiring Edwardian lady of leisure? With access to personal letters and papers that have rarely been seen, Lucy Worsley’s biography is both authoritative and entertaining and makes us realise what an extraordinary pioneer Agatha Christie was – truly a woman who wrote the twentieth century.

Girl Friends by Holly Bourne

Published by Hodder & Stoughton- Out Now

From the day they first meet as teenagers, Fern and Jessica are best friends. Despite their differences, they are there for each other through everything. That is until Jessica crosses a line that Fern can’t forgive. Now they haven’t seen each other for more than ten years when Jessica unexpectedly arrives back in Fern’s life. A lot has changed for them both – but can things really be that different between them now they are older? Or will shared history ultimately be doomed to repeat itself?

My Darling Daughter by JP Delaney

Published by Quercus Books on September 15

Out of the blue, Susie Jukes is contacted on social media by Anna, the girl she gave up for adoption fifteen years ago. But when they meet, Anna's home life sounds distinctly strange to Susie and her husband Gabe. And when Anna's adoptive parents seem to overreact to the fact she contacted them at all, Susie becomes convinced that Anna needs her help. But is Anna's own behaviour simply what you'd expect from someone recovering from a traumatic childhood? Or are there other secrets at play here – secrets Susie has also been hiding for the last fifteen years?