10 adorable pictures to celebrate International HEDGEHOG day

Sometimes an under-rated member of the animal kingdom – hedgehogs still deserve our love and devotion.

Why, I hear you ask?

Well, they are cute and prickly – a bit like ourselves at the best of times, right?

Anyway, today is Internation hedgehog today – a chance to celebrate these little creatures. 

So, we are here to provided you with an array of adorable hedgehog pictures – because we can. 

Bow down to the greatness…

1. Peaky Blinders Hedgehog (amazing!)

Hat: Beret Model: Púas Looking sharp! Follow this little guy's mom @yulsuarez

2. Hey there, sailor.

Heg

3. Coachella vibes.

Welcome To My Confusing Land Of Simple Pleasures.

4. Olé.

When you think of having those pet with quills, you may ask first, “What do hedgehogs eat?” You have to ensure that you will be providing them with the proper food and diet for them to stay healthy and active.

 4. Anyone for a cheeky cone?

Dieser Igel im Eishörnchen ist doch wirklich zum Dahinschmelzen. | 21 kleine Tiere, die im Internet viel zu wenig Beachtung finden

5. The birthday boy!

Hi! I just wanted to send along a few pics of my hedgehog

 6. Can't take the cuteness tbh.

ρiทτєrєsτ: кαℓєyнσggℓє ♡

7. Sorry. We're done.

Sunflower hedgehog. http://ift.tt/2dbcxxt More

 8. Winter woolies are key.

Ready for Easter egg hunt!!

9. Live your best life hun. 

Yay, I'm swimming in my pool on an inflatable donut! ☆♡

 10. Hedgehogs are deadly. End of discussion. 

…or the “WE DID IT!” smile… | 17 Hedgies Who Will Make You Smile

