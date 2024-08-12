Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott celebrate relationship milestone

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are celebrating a milestone in their relationship.

The couple, who got engaged in August 2023, are marking the fifth anniversary of their very first date together.

The New Girl actress shared a heartwarming tribute to Jonathan on social media, admitting he ‘still makes her smile every day’.

On Instagram, Deschanel showcased a collection of photos to her 7.7M followers of her and Jonathan enjoying meals out together.

Some snaps show Jonathan on his own, while others also feature Zooey’s children, nine-year-old Elsie and seven-year-old Charlie, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

In the caption of the post, Zooey wrote, “5 years ago today I was lucky enough to go on a first date with this total dreamboat person”.

“Here we are and he’s still making me smile every day”, she added.

Many fans of the (500) Days of Summer actress and Property Brothers star headed to the comments to praise the couple for reaching this relationship milestone.

One fan wrote, “This pairing makes me so happy!”, while a second penned, “Happy for both of you”.

“congratulations beautiful couple”, said a third commenter.

Jonathan also commented on the sweet post to say, “Glad I was able to woo you with my carpool karaoke charm. You’re the dreamiest @zooeydeschanel !”.

The couple, who first met on the set of Carpool Karaoke, previously shared an insight into their first date with People.

Zooey explained, “We went on our first date. I had actually never done an escape room, and he kept telling me how much he liked them”.

“It sounded very much up my alley and I loved it right away. I mean, I wasn't good at the first one to be honest, but I've gotten pretty proficient”.

Zooey and Jonathan announced their engagement in August of last year after Scott got down on one knee while they were on a trip in Glasgow, Scotland.

When revealing the news online, Deschanel wrote, “Forever starts now!!!”, alongside a snap of her and her fiancé unveiling her gorgeous engagement ring.