Zendaya speaks out about relationship with Tom Holland

Zendaya has shared a rare insight into her relationship with Tom Holland.

The pair met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017 but decided to mostly keep their relationship private and away from social media.

Zendaya has now reflected on how she and her boyfriend rose to fame and spoke about not wanting her future children to ‘deal with’ being in the spotlight due to her being a public figure.

In an interview with British Vogue, the Euphoria actress, who was already widely known to the public after working on Disney’s Shake It Up, opened up about how ‘life changed’ when Tom starred in Spider-Man.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man”.

“I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”

Zendaya then spoke about the struggles she has faced as someone who is recognised by the general population.

“I think growing up, I always felt like when someone asks for a picture, I have to do it, all the time. You have to say yes, because you just need to be grateful that you’re here”.

“And while I still feel that way, I also have learnt that I can say no, and I can say kindly that I’m having a day off, or I’m just trying to be myself today, and I don’t actually have to perform all the time”.

Thinking of the future, the Challengers star admitted, “Because I don’t necessarily want my kids to have to deal with this. And what does my future look like? Am I going to be a public-facing person forever?”.

Revealing her ‘dream scenario’, the 27-year-old explained she’d like to, “make things and pop out when I need to pop out, and then have a safe and protected life with my family, and not be worried that if I’m not delivering something all the time, or not giving all the time, that everything’s going to go away”.

“I think that’s always been a massive anxiety of mine: this idea that people will just be like, ‘Actually, I know I’ve been with you since you were 14, but I’m over you now because you’re boring’”.