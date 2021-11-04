Zara opens cool concept store in Dublin’s Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

The opening marks the debut of Zara’s new concept store in Ireland and features new self-checkouts.

Zara today opens its new concept store in Dublin’s Liffey Valley Shopping Centre- one of Ireland’s largest shopping and leisure destinations. The opening marks the debut of Zara’s new concept store in the country and will feature the very latest digital innovations, which fully integrate the store with online to guarantee customers a seamless shopping experience.

The store spans over 30,000 square feet across two floors and features Women, Man and Kids collections – it will also be the first store in Ireland to provide an area dedicated to Zara’s new Beauty collection.

The store concept, designed by Zara’s Architecture team, encapsulates the four characteristics that define the architectural philosophy of Zara: simple, functional, sophisticated, and refined. The store features concentric spaces which act as the perfect frame for the Zara collections, where the product and the customer play the leading role. Thanks to its studied commitment to organic shapes and flowing series of smooth curves, the project honours the beauty of fabric and natural material with a palette of brown and stone shades and matt finishes. This aesthetic continues throughout other store elements, such as screens and furniture which are notably curved.

This novel architectural translates into how the brand’s collections are presented: bringing them to light in the recesses in the walls. The sleek white surface runs across the ceilings and walls and creates a backdrop that enhances the collections. They are showcased in soft, warm and natural environment with pockets of greenery, which characterizes the brand linking the product to is sustainability standards, inviting customers to enjoy a holistic shopping experience.

In terms of digital innovations, the store includes an automated pick-up point for customers to collect online shopping orders in a matter of seconds, and self-checkouts on exiting fitting rooms to offer the utmost convenience. The new digital functionality ‘Store Mode’ will also be available for customers through the Zara app. This allows customers to browse items in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre store through the app and order for collection in store in half an hour, as well as the ability to book fitting rooms through the app and locate items easily.

Designed with sustainability in mind, Zara Liffey Valley complies with Inditex Group’s environmental commitments and incorporates the latest eco-efficiency innovations to reduce water and energy consumption compared with a conventional store. Inditex’s environmental commitments do not stop at store design, as eco- efficiency is central to the manufacturing processes and raw materials used to create garments. This commitment is reflected through Join Life, an initiative that brings together fashion and sustainability. All products under Inditex’s Join Life label are made using the most sustainable materials and/or processes or with technologies that save water or reduce carbon emissions.

In 2020, more than 35% of Inditex’s garments carried the Join Life label and over 50% of garments will have this label by 2022. Inditex’s goal is to use only more sustainable cotton and cellulosic fibres by 2023. By 2025, all polyester and linen will be 100% recycled or sustainable.

The Liffey Valley store will also include collection containers for customers to donate clothes they no longer wear to our charity partner Oxfam Ireland.