Zara McDermott reveals she was knocked over by electric bike

Zara McDermott has revealed she was knocked over by an electric bike earlier today.

The former Love Island star shared the worrying story to her 1.7M Instagram followers, where she explained a cyclist was on the wrong side of the road before they collided with her and knocked her over.

The 26-year-old also revealed nobody stopped to help her after she was hit.

Credit: Instagram

Posting a close-up shot of her face, where her cheek looks red after the collision, Zara said, “To the cyclist who was riding an electric bike on the wrong side of the road, knocked me over on a busy main road, swore at me and drove off. Thanks”

“Honestly what is wrong with some people!!!”

The former reality TV star added, “The worst thing is no one came over to help me”.

After her ordeal, McDermott shared a moving post about International Women’s Day, where she reflected on the difference there is between women’s roles now and 100 years ago.

She also spoke about how women are viewed in society, in the media and the privilege some women have compared to others in different countries and cultures.

The former Love Islander stated, “I thank the strong women who said “enough is enough” and stood up for us, the women of today, to give us the freedom and equality that we have now”.

Zara isn’t the only celebrity getting involved in road accidents as BBC broadcaster Dan Walker was also recently in a collision involving a bike.

Dan had been riding his bike when a car knocked him over, leaving him with a swollen face, but luckily no broken bones or serious damage.