Zara McDermott reveals details after finishing latest documentary

Zara McDermott has shared an insight into her documentary-making career after revealing she’s wrapped up her latest project.

The former Love Island star turned presenter has released a number of documentaries including Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn, Zara McDermott: Disordered Eating and The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok.

She has also worked on mini documentaries based on online trolling and everyday extremism with Morning Live.

Now that Zara has revealed she has completed a new mini documentary for Morning Live, she has opened up about her experience so far, reflecting on how much her presenting style has improved over time.

On her Instagram stories, Zara shared a snap of a camera as well as a mirror selfie to her 2M followers while discussing her job.

The 27-year-old wrote, “That's a wrap on my third VT for Morning Live!!!! I'm so lucky and grateful to be able to start working on these. I really hope this is the start and I get to do more in the future”.

Credit: Zara McDermott Instagram

“This has been on my vision board for years and I've been pestering my managers for a long long time to put me forward for these, and finally I'm doing them!!!”.

“I was so nervous for my first two but today I really felt like I got in my groove!!! I learnt the scripts quicker, and I feel my presenting style is coming on a bit more!”.

McDermott continued, “As much as I love making my usual documentaries, the process is a very long one (the current Stalking series I'm making will probably be 18-19 months from pitching to the channel to when it comes out on TV)”.

“Doing these mini documentaries for Morning Live are such a change of pace because we film them in a day and they come out a few weeks later!!! They're great fun to film alongside my long-form documentaries, I'm learning scripts etc. whereas my other filming is very immersive, and theres no scripts, I just go with the flow!”.

Zara closed off by admitting, “Its two very different styles of presenting and I'm still finding my feet but absolutely LOVING every single moment. I'm learning a lot and I get to meet some awesome people really grateful to the wonderful @bbcmorninglive team for this opportunity”.

Zara is also currently working with BBC to create a documentary series titled Zara McDermott: Stalked, which is set to be released ‘soon’.