Zara McDermott announces new true crime documentary

Zara McDermott has announced she’s set to present a new BBC documentary.

The former Love Island star has worked on a number of documentaries since leaving the villa including Zara McDermott: Disordered Eating and Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn.

Now, the 27-year-old has revealed her latest venture into the world of documentary filmmaking is titled The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok.

Not only is this film Zara’s first international project, it is also the first time she’s had creator credit as well as hosting credit on a documentary.

Opening up about the true crime docu-film to her 1.9M Instagram followers, McDermott wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT…. New documentary!!!! THE IDAHO MURDERS: TRIAL BY TIK TOK. My latest documentary, coming next month”.

“A story that, like so many others, I became fascinated with. My social media became a constant flood of information on this case, from only a few hours after the tragedy occurred”.

“What happened? And how did this horrific case become a viral sensation? I head to Moscow, Idaho, to discover the truth behind the viral rumours, and meet the true crime community who tried to solve this case”.

“What makes this documentary even more remarkable is the fact that this is my first ever creator credit on a project (!!!), and I know so many of you were (and still are) hooked on this case”.

She closed her caption by saying, “The documentary comes out very soon, this is a whole new world for me, and my first international project. I hope you all learn something new and interesting from this film, I learnt so much making it”.

Many famous faces and loved ones headed to the comments to congratulate Zara on her new project.

Her boyfriend and former Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson wrote, “So, so proud of you goose. Seeing first hand the effort you put into these is so inspiring. Love you and can’t wait to watch”.

Zara’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner Graziano Di Prima penned, “Good Job friend!! I know how passionate you are !! Can’t wait”.

“Love this”, added former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.

Also releasing a statement to BBC about the 60-minute documentary film, Zara revealed, “I’ll be investigating the social media interest around the tragic murder case of the University of Idaho students which captured the minds of many around the world. I’m keen to find out why true crime is such a big topic online and the impact on those involved”.

The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok will air on BBC Three and iPlayer soon.