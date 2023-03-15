Yvonne Connolly shares snap with son Jack Keating & his new baby

Love Island star Jack Keating is turning 24 years old today and his mum Yvonne Connolly has marked the occasion in a special way.

Yvonne took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her and Jack as she cradles her son’s newborn baby girl, along with a heartfelt tribute for him.

Jack announced the birth of his daughter just last week, and now Yvonne has revealed she is “ridiculously excited to be a granny”.

She captioned the post, “Happy birthday Jack. 24 years ago today I held you in my arms like this and you made me the happiest woman in the world. I’ve loved you every minute of every day since”.

Connolly sweetly added, “I’m so proud of you and ridiculously excited to a Granny”.

Many of the former TV chef’s followers headed to the comments to share birthday messages with Jack and to congratulate the family on their new addition.

One follower wrote, “Aw that's lovely! Happy birthday Jack, 1st as a daddy”.

“Ah Yvonne that photo Is so precious, your baby and your first grand baby. Happy birthday to New daddy Jack hope he enjoys his day”, penned a second social media user.

A third added, “Beautiful pic, precious moment! Enjoy your beautiful bundle of joy! Congratulations to u all”.

Jack’s dad Ronan Keating also shared a birthday message to him on social media.

Unfortunately Ronan is on tour in Indonesia at the moment so he won’t be home to celebrate with his son but he still wanted to wish him a happy birthday on his Instagram Stories.

The When You Say Nothing At All singer said, “I want to wish my son Jack a very happy birthday. He is turning 24 today. You are some man for one man. I love you”.

“I’m so proud of you son. Sorry I’m not there to celebrate with you today but Stormy and the kids are gonna spoil you and I will see you very soon for a dirty steak”.