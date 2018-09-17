YUMMY! 5 quick, simple porridge recipes with only 3 ingredients
We can't really think of a breakfast that is as easy to make and highly nutritious as porridge.
Oats are a great source of fibre and energy that keep us fuller for longer, and mixing things up with the toppings prevents it from ever getting boring!
To make the base of a porridge for one person, place one scoop of oats and 3 scoops of liquid (water, milk, almond milk…) in the microwave for 2 minutes, stirring halfway.
Once you have mastered this base, you can play around with toppings!
1. Cinnamon + chia seeds + peanut butter
Add the cinnamon and chia seeds to the oats before you place your bowl in the microwave, and drizzle with peanut butter before serving.
2. Goji berries + coconut flakes + milled linseeds
Once your porridge is ready, add about a tablespoon of each topping.
3. Cinnamon + raisins + almond butter
Add the cinnamon and raisins to the oats before you cook them so the raisins get re-hydrated. Add a teaspoon of almond butter before serving.
4. Turmeric + banana + almond butter
Add a pinch of turmeric to the oats before you cook them, them add about 1/2 sliced banana and a teaspoon almond butter.
5. Cacao powder + strawberries + almond flakes
Add the cacao powder before cooking the oats, then add sliced strawberry and scatter with almond flakes.
So, which one will you be trying?