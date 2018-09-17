YUMMY! 5 quick, simple porridge recipes with only 3 ingredients

We can't really think of a breakfast that is as easy to make and highly nutritious as porridge.

Oats are a great source of fibre and energy that keep us fuller for longer, and mixing things up with the toppings prevents it from ever getting boring!

To make the base of a porridge for one person, place one scoop of oats and 3 scoops of liquid (water, milk, almond milk…) in the microwave for 2 minutes, stirring halfway.

Once you have mastered this base, you can play around with toppings!

1. Cinnamon + chia seeds + peanut butter

Add the cinnamon and chia seeds to the oats before you place your bowl in the microwave, and drizzle with peanut butter before serving.

2. Goji berries + coconut flakes + milled linseeds

Once your porridge is ready, add about a tablespoon of each topping.

3. Cinnamon + raisins + almond butter

Add the cinnamon and raisins to the oats before you cook them so the raisins get re-hydrated. Add a teaspoon of almond butter before serving.

4. Turmeric + banana + almond butter

Add a pinch of turmeric to the oats before you cook them, them add about 1/2 sliced banana and a teaspoon almond butter.

5. Cacao powder + strawberries + almond flakes

Add the cacao powder before cooking the oats, then add sliced strawberry and scatter with almond flakes.

So, which one will you be trying?