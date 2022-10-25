It’s World Pasta Day! 14 pasta dishes we can’t get enough of

Today, October 25 is World Pasta Day, and we couldn't be more excited! Did you know that pasta are considered a healthy food? According to some studies, it can even promote weight-loss.

So, let's not waste anymore time banning carbs from our diet and start enjoying them guilt-free – that is, of course, if you don't add the whole pack of cheese or a tub of cream to your plate…

The following recipes are tried and tested favourites that certainly won't hurt your waistline, and satisfy your carbs cravings.