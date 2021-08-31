YouTuber Zoe Sugg (Zoella) welcomes the birth of her first child

It seems huge congratulations are in order for YouTuber, blogger and author Zoe Sugg who has welcomed the birth of her first child — a beautiful baby girl — with long-time love and fellow YouTuber Alfie Deyes.

The social media influencer shared the wonderful news with her 9.2M Instagram followers today by sharing an adorable photo of their new little bundle of joy, sweetly named Ottilie Rue Deyes!

The blogger announced the news on her Instagram story this evening with an adorable post introducing Ottilie to the world.

Meanwhile, new dad Alfie also shared the lovely news on his own social media accounts.

Of course it wasn’t long before this lovely announcement post was flooded with messages of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike, with Louise Thompson commenting 'congratulations guys ! This is so exciting' and Joe Wicks saying 'Congratulations, she’s beautiful. Enjoy the cuddles.'

31-year-old Zoe first announced the exciting news that she was expecting this past March, as she posted an emotional video montage illustrating their pregnancy journey so far, from pregnancy tests to sonograms and bump updates!

“We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September,” the mum-to-be lovingly wrote, revealing the sex and due date of their new little bundle of joy.

Zoe and Alfie first sparked romance rumours back in 2013 before announcing a major step in their relationship a year later, that they’re moving in together. So began their love story, the pair have been together now for nearly 10 years, are currently raising an adorable pug named Nala and have just started a family together in their lavish period home near Brighton.

Congratulations to both Zoe and Alfie on the birth of their first little bundle of joy — what an exciting new adventure!