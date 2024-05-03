YouTuber Zoe Sugg gets candid about life with two young daughters

Zoe Sugg has shared some honesty about life with her two young children.

The social media star is currently a mum to two daughters – two-year-old Ottilie and four-month-old Novie – with her fiancé Alfie Deyes.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old prompted her 9.2M Instagram followers to submit queries for a Q&A.

First off, one fan asked Zoe if she is able to “find time for yourself with your two littles”.

“The short answer to this is no,” Zoe joked in response, before going on to detail her thoughts on the matter.

“It's okay though because I kinda knew this would happen for a while. I'm in my ‘mum life’ era and I'm loving it but time I spend doing things to fill up my cup is very, very rare/non existent,” she explained.

“The only time I've been on my own since having [Novie] was about a month ago when I drove to pick up [Alfie’s sister] Poppy from her house and brought her back to ours, but it was a wonderful 8 mins,” Zoe teased.

In a later question, the YouTuber was asked how she is managing with two young children.

“Since having Novie it's like something clicked in my brain that was like ‘THIS IS YOUR DREAM, ONE DAY YOU WON'T BE HERE’ which is so morbid I know, but I think it's just the realisation that time moves so fast and I just want to be here in these moments FOREVER,” Zoe admitted.

“I do feel like these months of baby life are a little more challenging (also was with Ottie too) the adrenaline wears off, you sink a little more into everyday life which makes you feel like you should have everything figured out even when you don't yet,” the Girl Online author penned, concluding that life can “feel a bit repetitive” and “like you're going mad.”

Zoe and Alfie welcomed baby Novie on December 6, later introducing her on Instagram with the caption: “Just in time for Christmas!”