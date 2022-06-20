YouTuber Tammy Hembrow shares adorable family snap after welcoming baby girl

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow announced the arrival of her daughter into the world over the weekend.

She did so by sharing some very raw photos from the birth with the caption, “The absolute hardest yet most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. An unmedicated VBA2C. No words. Birth story to come. For now just resting in my love bubble with my perfect little girl. Wow”.

Since sharing the birth announcement with the world, Tammy has updated her 15.1M Instagram followers this morning with a photo of her new bundle of joy with her big brother and sister.

Tammy’s children, Wolf and Saskia, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins, is cradling their new baby sister in the cute family snap and looking at her in awe. The model captioned the picture, “They love her so much already. My 3 babies”.

Friends and fans of the fitness clothing brand owner headed to the comments to congratulate Tammy on her new arrival.

Model Belle Lucia wrote, “Congratulations, beautiful family. Look what you created”.

“Ohhhhhhh so cute”, penned social media influencer Liliana Filipa. Blogger Lily Brown added, “My heart is bursting for you”.

Tammy’s fiancé Matt also shared pictures to reveal his daughter had arrived and described Tammy as “incredible and so strong”. He also said, “It’s been a roller coaster twenty four hours but welcoming her into the world has made everything better. She’s beautiful, 12 fingers and all”.

Tammy and Matt discovered their new arrival had 12 fingers during an ultrasound. Tammy was also born with two more digits than usueal and revealed they would get their daughter’s extra fingers removed soon after she was born.

This is Tammy and Matt Poole’s first child together. Neither of them have mentioned the little one’s name yet but we can’t wait to find out what she’s called!