YouTube star Trisha Paytas welcomes birth of second daughter

Trisha Paytas has become a mum again!

Congratulations are in order for Trisha and her husband Moses Hacmon as they have announced the birth of their second child together.

Sharing the news on social media, the couple confirmed they had a baby girl and revealed the unique name they chose for her.

Trisha showcased a carousel of family photos to her 1.2M Instagram followers to open up about the arrival of her bundle of joy.

In the pictures, Trisha, Moses, their first child Malibu Barbie and their newborn daughter can be seen together at the hospital and at home.

In the caption of the post, the YouTuber revealed her baby girl’s name is Elvis by writing, “proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon 05.24.24”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Paytas.

Singer Slayyyter wrote, “congratulations”, while podcast host Tana Mongeau penned, “YESSSSS”.

TikTok star Maia Knight added, “She’s beautiful! Congratulations!!”.

Moses also took to Instagram to unveil pictures of him and his family to his 130K followers.

He captioned the post, “There are two moments I was excited about, the first: to see Trisha and Elvis healthy and happy. The second: to bring Elvis home and see her with her big sister Malibu”.

“Being a family of 4 feels so complete and wonderful. I’m so proud of my wife, you were so strong and calm, you gave us two beautiful and healthy babies! I love you so much! @trishapaytasbackup”.

Trisha and Moses announced that they were expecting their second child together back in November.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star shared snaps of her and her husband holding up baby scans while hugging their daughter Malibu Barbie.

Trisha and Moses welcomed their first child into the world together in November 2022 after having tied the knot the previous year.