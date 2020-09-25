YouTube star Melanie Murphy has given birth to her first child

Baby joy! Huge congratulations to Irish YouTuber, Melanie Murphy who has given birth to her first child.

The YouTuber has been keeping us updated throughout her labour and delivery, letting us know on Instagram Stories that she went in to hospital late on Wednesday night. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 restrictions, her husband Thomas wasn't allowed to stay with her in the hospital, so the two decided to wait it out a little longer at home together.

13 hours later, Melanie was back in the hospital again, ready to give birth to her beautiful baby. The new mum confirmed the news to a fan on Twitter this morning, writing, "lying in hospital with a baby on my chest since last night. Will update soon! Xxxx"

This is Melanie and her husband Thomas's first child together. The couple, who famously tied the knot during the pandemic, confirmed their joyous news on Instagram. Melanie has documented her entire pregnancy since she announced she was expecting in March.

The mum, who has suffered from multiple health issues in the past, was overjoyed to discover she was pregnant in the springtime.

"After the PCOS scare, we both decided to start trying/to stop ‘being careful’~assuming it would take months to a year or more~in late December…then this little profiterole came along in January! Straight away! Like it was waiting! We both feel so incredibly lucky and have been through all of the emotions during the first twelve weeks…what a rollercoaster.

"I really didn’t know what to expect as I’ve never been around a pregnant woman and I was dealing with a lot of ovarian cyst pain on top of the pregnancy which was…not fun. Today, our scan showed a strong heartbeat and everything is looking very healthy. Little one was bouncing around, having a jolly old time! Been utterly ecstatic ever since we got home and have been dying to share the news ☺️ Maybe some of you guessed as I’ve been a little distant/horizontal on the couch more than usual lol or because we’ve shared our desire for babies for a couple of years now on YouTube. Bit of happy news to share amid all the doom and gloom, and after the coronawedding situation! WE’RE GOING TO BE A MOTHERFUCKING FAMILY!," she gushed.

Fans have adored how honest and real she has been about her pregnancy and will undoubtedly look forward to her updates as she enters motherhood.

Huge congratulations to Melanie and Thomas on their little bundle of joy!