YouTube star Jim Chapman welcomes second child with wife Sarah

Jim Chapman is now a dad-of-two!

The YouTube star has announced the arrival of his second child with his wife, Sarah Tarleton.

The couple were already parents to a daughter named Margot, who will be turning two next month.

Jim and Sarah decided to take to Instagram last night to share the wonderful news of their little one’s arrival.

In a joint post, the new parents uploaded an adorable black-and-white snap of the 35-year-old dad resting his hand on the newborn.

In the caption of their post, Jim and Sarah chose to reveal the gender of their new bundle of joy, as well as the name they have chosen.

“He’s here…. Jesse Patrick Chapman,” they gushed, introducing their son to the world.

Many famous faces have since taken to the couple’s comments section to express their delight, including several of Jim’s fellow YouTube stars.

“Congratulations guys! He’s gorgeous,” replied Zoe Sugg, who is currently expecting her second child with her boyfriend Alfie Deyes.

“Ahhh absolutely gorgeous! Hello Jesse! Xxx,” exclaimed Louise Pentland, who is already a mum to daughters Darcy (12) and Pearl (5).

“Can’t wait to meet my new little nephew. Well done guys. Xx,” added makeup guru and Jim’s sister, Nicola Chapman.

Jim, who found fame in 2012 after becoming part of the famous YouTube ‘Brit Crew’, announced Sarah's pregnancy on February 7. The couple shared a heartwarming video of themselves with daughter Margot in the kitchen, as they baked biscuits that spelled out: ‘Big Sister’.

“Margot’s going to be a big sister! We are so happy and excited to have a little boy coming this summer,” they penned at the time.

Jim, who was previously married to former YouTube star Tanya Burr, first went public with his relationship with Sarah in June 2019.

After getting engaged in the following year, the lovebirds went on to tie the knot at a courthouse in California in March 2022, before having a more lavish ceremony in Spain six months later.