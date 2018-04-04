YouTube shooting: Attacker was a vegan vlogger with alleged vendetta

The attacker in last night's shooting at YouTube's headquarters in California has been identified as 39-year-old Nasim Najafi Aghdam.

The San Diego resident shot three people, one of whom is in critical condition, before turning the gun on herself.

Her father told local media she was irate because YouTube had minimised the income she could make on her videos.

However, a police department statement after the incident read that 'there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted.'

Aghdam made videos using the platform about veganism, as well as a number of other topics.

'There is no free speech in real world and you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system,' her website reads.

'Videos of targeted users are filtered and merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos.'

'Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!' she wrote on her website, above a number of screen shots of her declining view count and income.

She also embedded an assortment of other YouTube videos from popular content creators such as Casey Neistat and Bite Size Vegan discussing censorship and demonetization on the platform.

Aghdam's other social media platforms, such as her two Instagram pages have been deleted or removed.

Her YouTube channel has been terminated 'due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy.'

Feature image: nasimesabz.com