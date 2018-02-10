YouTube demonitises Logan Pauls channel due to ‘recent behavior

Logan Paul came under fire last month after filming the body of a suicide victim and uploading the footage to the internet.

YouTuber visited Aokigahara, Japan, also known as the suicide forest due to the high number of suicides that occur there.

While there, Paul and his posse of friends discovered the body of an individual who has taken their own life.

Rather than respectfully leaving the individual alone, the YouTuber, who has over 15 million followers, filmed the body and made a vlog out of the experience.

The video faced huge backlash, but was featured on YouTubes trending page for a number of hours.

The video was eventually removed, but many other YouTubers felt that there was a double standard for Paul's videos versus theirs because oif his massive following.

YouTube recently tightened their rules surrounding advertiser friendly content on the video hosting site, leading to a large number of alternative channels being de monetised completely .

While Paul's suicide body video did not get advertising suspended on his account, a recent video of him toying with the dead bodies of animals has.

A video uploaded by Paul to his channel shows him using a tazer gun to damage the bodies of dead rodents.

Animal lovers were outraged by his behaviour, and claimed that his actions would incite cruelty to animals in his very young fan base.

'How many chances does Logan Paul get?' reads a PETA statement.

'PETA finds it repulsive that this “internet personality” with millions of impressionable young followers has not learned the lesson that there is sadness, not humour, in the death of others.'

'This sort of content has no place on YouTube or anywhere else, as it could desensitize young people to cruelty to animals, so PETA is calling on the platform to remove it.'

In response to Logan Paul’s recent pattern of behavior, we’ve temporarily suspended ads on his channels. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) February 9, 2018

On the back of this criticism, YouTube has suspended advertising on his channel. Advertising makes up a huge portion of income for YouTubers.

'In response to Logan Paul’s recent pattern of behaviour, we’ve temporarily suspended ads on his channels,' reads a tweet from YouTube.

Perhaps now he will finally learn his lesson?