You’s Penn Badgley and wife, Domino Kirke welcome first child

It seems congratulations are in order for the You actor, Penn Badgley, as he and his wife, Domino Kirke welcome the birth of their first child together.

The new mum took to social media on Sunday to announce the happy news that she gave birth to their wonderful new baby over a month ago, by posting a photo of a messy, red heart. The caption read, “His heart shaped home #40dayspostpartum #placentaart.”

Domino also posted an adorable image to her instagram stories, of her precious little baby all swaddled up whilst its parents take a much needed nap on the couch. Penn and Domino have been married since 2017, and sadly have suffered two devastating miscarriages since then.

Domino opened up about her past experiences and how they’ve affected her current pregnancy in an Instagram post back in February, when she revealed that she was pregnant once again.

“On the road again… pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it,” the musician started. “I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done.”

As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries,” she continued.

“Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you,” Domino lovingly wrote.

While this new baby is the first she and Pen share together, Domino also has a 10-year-old son, Cassius, from a previous relationship with Morgan O'Kane.

Congratulations to the both of you, what a wonderful new adventure this will bring.