Your weekend outfit inspiration just dropped

We love a little outfit inspo to start off our weekend! And boy, have these Insta ladies been serving up major looks the last while!

We have a little outfit inspiration for everyone here, with neutral looks, 90s throwbacks and vibrant pops of colour. Whether you’re going for dinner, drinks or just having the girls over for a BBQ, we have an outfit that will work perfectly. Browse below to pick out the perfect look!

Shauna Doyle

This outfit absolutely stunned us. We always love Shauna’s vibrant style that always has pops of colour combined with serious glam. Er page is super fun to follow as she’s always up for a laugh, super down to earth and has stunning and fun style. She is all about bright and vibrant tones, accessible styling and fresh faced beauty.

A lot of her style has been 70s inspired lately and this outfit is no different, with big statement frames and simple gold accessories that keep the vibes stylish but low key, perfect for a summer afternoon spent with friends. The shirt and trousers combo offers a nice amount of coverage too now that the weather has cooled down a little

Louise Cooney

We’re also loving Louise’s simple outfit of glam top and simple slim trousers – keeping it dressy without being too cold in our changeable weather! The white halter top is giving us major retro vibes and the skinny strap heels balance the outfit nicely. Big frames complete the look, giving us major glam vibes.

Rosie Connolly

Rosie never fails to hit the mark with her look and this unbelievably gorgeous summer dress is no different! Utterly sexy, this fitted dress is a total nineties throwback with a gorgeous palette of blues, greens and browns. This look is perfect for a dressed up night on the town and her simple gold accessories mean this effortless look isn’t overdone, but simple and eye-catching – we love. This is definitely one we’ll be copying for the summer evenings!

Niamh Cullen

Niamh Cullen’s look is all the inspiration that the more casual, chic girl needs. She’s all about high fashion, low key looks, so if simple but striking outfits are more your speed, this outfit is your go-to. Her outfits always do something a little different to what’s currently trending, and she stays true to her style while staying modern and fresh, unafraid to let her own personality loose amongst her statement wardrobe pieces. City-sleek, she’s got all your weekend outfit inspo!

Sinead Hegarty

Another look that gives us major 90s throwback vibes, Sinead Hegarty opts for statement patterned wide leg trousers and a neutral coloured top that makes us think of Kat Stratford in 10 Things I Hate About You! This is a stunning look for tall girls, with the high waisted, trousers elongating the legs and the cute collared crop top creates a chic, 90s look. Perfect for drinks and dinner!