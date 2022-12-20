Your top guide to all of the best TV picks this Christmas

One of our favourite things about this time of the year is the amazing range of TV specials that all of our favourite channels have to offer. From Christmas Eve right up until New Year’s Day, you can always guarantee that there will be something on offer on the telly that everyone in your family will enjoy.

Whether you’re into comedy, the traditional Christmas specials or some dark drama, we’ve got you covered for the holidays!

So, have a scroll through these top picks, and make a note of them on your calendar:

December 23

Motherland Christmas Special – BBC One, 9:30pm

Credit: BBC

The Motherland gang are back with a surprise Christmas special! Titled 'Last Christmas', the episode will follow Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin), Liz (Diane Morgan), Kevin (Paul Ready), Meg (Tanya Moodie), Amanda (Lucy Punch) and Anne (Philippa Dunne) as they prepare for the festive season. Chaos soon ensues as Julia deals with both her parents-in-law and Kevin as guests during the holidays, Amanda suffers through an awkward family reunion with her mother and ex-husband, Anne prepares to welcome her extended family from Ireland, and Meg’s Christmas turns sour when she receives a disappointing gift from her husband. Endless hilarity!

Christmas Eve

Christmas in the Castle – RTÉ One, 9:30pm

Credit: RTÉ

This Christmas Eve, The Today Show hosts Dáithí Ó Sé and Sinéad Kennedy present a musical festive celebration within the stunning surroundings of Dublin Castle. Audiences can expect all of their favourite Christmas songs and carols to be sung by an array of musical talents, such as Nathan Carter, Jack Lukeman, the Bugle Babes and the DCU Chamber Choir. The performances will also be accompanied by the beautiful sounds of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. This is guaranteed to get you into the Christmas spirit!

The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special – Channel 4, 8:25pm

Credit: Channel 4

The infamous white tent is decked out for Christmas! In this festive special, join judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, as well as presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, as they welcome five celebrities to the tent to compete in a Christmas Bake Off. Taking part will be Blackadder actor Tony Robinson, The Big Breakfast presenter Gaby Roslin, broadcaster Terry Christian, Brookside actress Claire Sweeney and Popworld presenter Miquita Oliver. What a cracking lineup!

Christmas Day

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special – BBC One, 5:10pm

Credit: BBC

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a Strictly special! This year, six brand-new celebs will be taking to the dance floor for one night only, to perform a very special festive dance in the hopes of winning the Christmas glitterball trophy. This Christmas Day, podcaster Rosie Ramsey, Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, CBeebies host George Webster, Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb, DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams and former Coronation Street actress Alexandra Mardell will all be hoping to impress the Strictly judges with their dance moves. But who will come out on top?

Call The Midwife Christmas Special – BBC One, 7:55pm

Credit: BBC

Ahead of its series 12 premiere on New Year’s Day, Call The Midwife will be returning for their annual festive episode! In the year 1967, midwives Trixie (Helen George), Lucille (Leonie Elliott), Nancy (Megan Cusack) and the gang are adjusting after moving their maternity clinic into new premises. Thankfully, one of their first patients is Rhonda, who the girls know well, but who is nervous after her past traumatic birth experience. Meanwhile, Fred is busy organising a fundraising festive talent show in aid of those affected by the devastating train crash. Be sure to grab the tissues for this one!

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special – RTÉ One, 9:25pm

Credit: RTÉ

Ireland’s favourite Mammy is back with another Christmas special! This year, Mrs Brown (played by Brendan O'Carroll) is contending with the fact that her daughter Cathy has got herself a new boyfriend – a widower named Brian. However, although Brian is well-liked by all the Browns, Agnes becomes worried about Brian's spooky twin children. Meanwhile, Buster treats Agnes to another magical Christmas tree, and grandson Bono has become a self-proclaimed 'eco warrior' – but granny Agnes is not a fan of his new hobby!

Boxing Day

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year – Channel 4, 9pm

Credit: Channel 4

Once again, comedian Jimmy Carr is quizmaster for the biggest TV quiz of the year. Featuring a stellar lineup of celebrtiy participants including Stephen Merchant, Rose Matafeo and Richard Ayoade, three teams will compete to be crowned champions of 2022's Big Fat Quiz Of The Year. As usual, expect rounds based on technology, sport, music and television, and hilarious appearances from a mystery guest, and the children of Mitchell Brook Primary School as they act out an iconic moment that took place this year. Why not hold a contest in your household to see who can answer the most questions correctly?

New Year’s Eve

The Graham Norton Show – BBC One, 10:30pm

Credit: BBC

Join Graham and his infamous red chair on New Year’s Eve for a night of sparkling celebrities and hilarious stories! On this edition of the popular chat show, Graham will be joined by Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman and BAFTA Rising Star Michael Ward, as the pair are starring in romantic drama flick Empire of Light, set to be released in cinemas next year. Comedic actors Hugh Laurie and Romesh Ranganathan will bring the laughs, and Lioness footballer Leah Williamson will reminisce on the team’s huge Euros win during the summer. For a very special music performance, the stars of Cabaret, Callum Scott Howells and Madeline Brewer, will perform Willkommen and Don’t Tell Mama from the hit West End musical.

New Year’s Day

Happy Valley Series 3 – BBC One, 9pm

Credit: BBC

After a lengthy wait of nearly nine years, Happy Valley is finally returning for its third – and final – series. Sarah Lancashire will be reprising her role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood, who discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir. As the investigation into the murder begins, an unfortunate series of events leads Catherine back to terrifying criminal Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) – the father of her grandson Ryan and her late daughter’s rapist. With other cast members such as Siobhan Finneran and Rhys Connah confirmed to return, Happy Valley should prepare themselves for an explosive and riveting final series!