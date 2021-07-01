Your summer wedding guest outfit inspiration is here!

The announcement this week that wedding gatherings can now have more people is such great news! But with the sudden turnaround, a few of us have been caught off guard and are suddenly finding ourselves invited to weddings we never thought we’d be able to go to – a fab problem to have!

Luckily, we’re here with a little wedding outfit inspiration – elegant flowing midis, adorable minis and sleek summery maxis – we have a wedding guest look for everyone! Browse below to find your style inspiration!

Sultry and sleek, the slitted midi length dress from River Island is a bold choice, yet also perfectly elegant for an outdoor summer wedding. The cowl neck lend sit a classy look while the silky material gives it that subtly sexy feel that makes it perfect for drinks and the dancefloor! Easily paired with an oversized blazer when the evening cools and a pair of strappy heels and you can celebrate their love all day!

Cheat your way into summer with the Elitan River Daisy Dress. The romantic piece has puffed-up sleeves, midi length and a wallpaper floral print all over. This is definitely one for the wedding guest that’s a fan of the cottage core look, this midi dress is soft, lightweight, floral, with the puffed-up sleeves giving it a modern, whimsical feel. Utterly feminine and fairy-like, heads will turn when you arrive!

Go for the throwback look with this stunning floral, wrap maxi dress. The ¾ sleeves and V-neck make it summery and light blue background gives it that gorgeous country wedding feel. Easy to wear and definitely a perfect one for a more dressed down wedding, this VILA dress is one you can wear again and again! An investment piece, most definitely!

We fell totally in love with this one when we saw it on ASOS. If you’re not a fan of the vibrant colours and soft pastels of summer, this charcoal grey Jacquard spot pattern dress is the perfect alternative. The floaty material and floral embroidery bring a light, summery air to the outfit, without making it too girly. The plunge neck and puff sleeves give it a bohemian feel that will work at a more formal wedding and a more dressed down one – it all depends on your accessories!

We’re always a fan of Other Stories products, but this midi dress in the abstract floral print takes the cake. Dreamy, stylish and unbelievably elegant, this timeless look is achieved with a pleated finish and a self-tie belt. The cotton fabric means you can keep cool all day and the classic shape will go with any accessories you add in to make it your own. We want it in our closets now!

This broderie mini dress is absolutely adorable and is another one that can be dressed up or down. Puff sleeves make a statement and the ruffle skirt adds a flirty and feminine look that can pair with sandals or swap for sandals for heels and a clutch. Watch the compliments roll in as you hit the dancefloor in this eye catching number!

Make a statement in this midi bardot style dress! The fuchsia pink pop of colour is the perfect pop of summer colour, the vibrant tone pairing well with the short puffball sleeves and flared skirt. Such a feminine, versatile summer dress!

The Kay dress in coral is the perfect dress for all manners of invites this summer. Crafted from linen, this style is detailed with a tie detail to cinch the waistline and a front-split for a sexy look. Style it with metallic sandals and coordinating jewellery to complete your look. Elegant and understated this is the perfect look for a warm evening and the drinks reception.

This Long, flowing coral dress with a jungle print, in viscose crêpe is nipped in at the waist for a feminine, classy look. Loose-fitting, flowing sleeves, gathered at the bottom gives you a little more coverage, though the V-neck and panelling at the waist give you lots of shape still. The asymmetric hem adds an interesting detail that will look fab twirling on the dancefloor!