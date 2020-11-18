Your dog can now get a special visit from Santa over Zoom

SantaOnline.ie, which launched successfully last month, is a magical online experience, creating an intimate space where children and families can chat live with Santa from the comfort of their own home.

Santaonline.ie replaces the traditional Santa visit without losing any of the magic. SantaOnline.ie even delivers an age-appropriate, wrapped gift for every child booked in to talk to Santa via SantaOnline.ie. It is estimated that 415,000 Irish families will be looking forward to a visit from Santa on December 24.

Not only can you share a link with another household so that Grandparents who may be cocooning can attend the Santa zoom visit, Santa Online have now launched another fun element to the bookings so the family dog can chat to Santa too!

Graham Carroll, from ThinkNBlink said, "We have all spent much more time at home over the last eight months than we ever anticipated and at SantaOnline, we think many households would agree that their four-legged friends have been their saviours during lockdown!"

"They really are a part of the family so when we were launching SantaOnline.ie we decided we had to include a doggie present so everyone can get involved. For only €10 extra you can have a fun present delivered for your dog too. The perfect Christmas treat for your pet!"

For an additional €10, you can add on a dog experience, so your fluffy friend also receives a special gift delivery before the visit. If you want to hold onto the memories, then don't worry — the entire visit with Santa and your family can be recorded to your device free of charge for the ultimate trip down memory lane in years to come.

SantaOnline.ie has also proudly partnered with Ireland’s Leading Children’s Hospice, The Laura Lynn charity and a donation of €1 will be made to the charity from every booking made.