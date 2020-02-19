‘Your best self’: Drew Barrymore reveals 20 pound weight loss

Losing weight doesn’t always have to be spurned by societal pressures. Many of us want to lose weight for the sake of our own health and happiness. If hitting the gym and cutting back on pizza helps you feel better mentally and physically then power to you.

One Hollywood star has opened up about her body transformation in an empowering open letter to her personal trainer and it is inspiring us to invest more time and energy in exercise.

Drew Barrymore praised Marnie Alton for helping her shed a whopping 20 pounds, but more importantly, for helping her change her life for the better.

The Never Been Kissed actress shared: “This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task.

"We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET she helped me. Every spring, when I would start training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND Marnie was the one who got me there,” she explained.

“I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother. She also is the most amazing person. She is poetry in a human being. The best heart. Her priorities are in the right place. She is humorous and so so so knowledgeable about our bodies. I love her. Inside and out.

“Her classes are always booked up and we all love to run to her for her spirit and leadership for all things healthy. We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds,” Drew shared.

The actress stressed that losing weight isn’t always inspired by looking a certain way: “It’s not all about being terminators! It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self. But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane!

“Marnie is one of the greats. Period. And if you're looking for a life change or to find your consistent tribe, she is where I found mine,” she gushed.

Drew has reminded us that losing weight can be a good thing, especially if it helps improve your wellbeing.