Your autumn nail colours should be inspired by earthy colours & crisp foliage

Let’s be honest, 2020 has been a tough year – the impact of lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions looks like the back end of 2020, will continue to curtail our ability to get out and about with friends and family. We have traditionally used nights out as a reason to ‘do ourselves up’ – be that tanning prep on a Thursday night, conditioning our hair or even painting our nails. If we have learned anything this year, it’s that we shouldn’t hold off on looking after ourselves and that there is always a good reason to treat ourselves to something nice.

Many have lost their jobs though so our ability to make salon appointments to enjoy a manicure has been dramatically reduced. We need to be clever about how we can continue to treat and look after ourselves, albeit from the comfort of our homes.

One way we can do this is to take the time to file and polish our own nails. The autumn collection from CND will help you fall into the season of cosy knits with warm, rich hues inspired by autumn’s most succulent flavours and crisp foliage.

CND invites you to take time and snuggle up to indulge in the Autumn Addict collection, a selection of six, enchantingly earthy tones. Available in CND VINYLUX Long Wear Polish, this range embodies the shift in seasons with pigmented, neutral shades.

“The orchard-inspired collection is a radiant, autumnal palette that encompasses warm neutrals and embodies the earthy season, along with a crisp-to-the-core green to accent” said CND Co-Founder, Jan Arnold. “These captivating polishes are the perfect pair to fireside fashion.”

The collection includes:

Pacific Rose, a sweet rosy pink

Gala Girl, a classic nude with a feminine touch

Sweet Cider, a freshly mulled light brown

Fuji Love, a juicy mauve-nude

Cherry Apple, a rich, deep red

Crisp Green, a savoury vibrant green

CND Autumn Addict Collection: €14.55 each

CND Long Wear Top Coat: €14.55

Stockist: www.lookfantastic.com and beauty salons nationwide.

Photo credit: www.thehappysloths.com