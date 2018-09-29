Gardaí seek public’s help in finding missing teen from Cork

Gardaí at Macroom, Co Cork are seeking the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Julian Reed.

His family last saw him on the 26th of September in Coachford, Co Cork.

Julian is of slim build with green eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top, red and black runners, and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

If you have seen a boy matching this description or have any information on the missing teen's whereabouts, please contact Macroom Garda Station at 026-20-590, the Garda Confidential Line at 1-800-666-111, or any Garda Station.