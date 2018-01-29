Young Ryan Tubridy is charming the internet with his book reviews

An archived clip showing a baby-faced Ryan Tubridy making his television debut in 1989 is doing the rounds, and people reckon he's a charming young fella altogether.

Appearing on RTÉ's Scratch Saturday, 16-year-old Tubs discusses a number of books about Irish rockers, U2.

Now, while the topic may not invite the most exciting of conversations, teenage Ryan delivers some well constructed reviews and even manages to slip in a joke or two.

Clearly dedicated to the subject at hand, he goes on to identify three types of U2 fan – the casual fan; the nouveau fan (or post Joshua Tree fan); and the obsessive fan.

Remaining cool, calm amd collected throughout the segment, it's clear to see that the Late Late Show host was destined for a career in front of the camera.

In fact, many people have pointed our how little the broadcaster, now 44, has changed over the years.

Same look, same mannerisms, same posh accent – some things never change!