Young mum tragically drowns trying to save her child in Cavan

A young mother in her late 20’s has tragically drowned in Lough Gowna, Co. Cavan.

As reported by The Independent, it is believed that the young mum went into the water to help her child who was struggling to get back to the shore, before running into difficulty herself.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30pm on Wednesday night, July 21. A wide-scale search ensued involving the Coast Guard helicopter, several units of gardaí and Civil Defence before the woman’s body was found at around 9pm.

It was reported that the woman’s body was then taken to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out.

However, unfortunately this is not the only harrowing drowning incident which occurred yesterday evening. Separately a man in his 70’s also sadly drowned in Co. Leitrim on Wednesday night.

The man went snorkeling at Spencer Harbour in Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim but failed to return. The man’s body was tragically recovered by emergency services not long afterwards, before he was taken to Sligo University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Our thoughts go out to both of the victims' families during this unimaginably difficult time.