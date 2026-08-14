High Tide Studios Is the Space Serious Voices Have Been Waiting For

There’s a particular kind of courage involved in putting your voice out into the world. Whether you’re a founder with a story to tell, a creator with an audience to build, or simply someone who has something genuinely worth saying, the space in which you say it matters far more than most people realise.

That’s the thinking behind High Tide Studios, a new podcast and video production agency founded by Colm Hayes and Justin Caffrey — two men who between them have spent the better part of seven decades in media, business and broadcasting, and who got tired of watching good voices get swallowed up by bad environments.

High Tide Studio is a podcast and video production agency that promotes unfiltered authenticity for ambitious brands and creators.

Built from experience

Colm Hayes brings more than four decades in radio and television to the venture. Justin Caffrey contributes over thirty years as a serial entrepreneur and life coach. Together they’ve sat on both sides of the microphone enough times to know exactly what works and, perhaps more importantly, what doesn’t.

They’ve been in the rushed, overproduced studios where everything sounds polished but nothing sounds real. They’ve been in the under-resourced setups where technical chaos drowns out the message entirely. High Tide Studios is their answer to both: a broadcast-ready environment that’s precise without being clinical, creative without being performative, and human without veering into casual.

“This is not a content factory,” the founders say. “High Tide Studios exists to give serious voices a place to be heard clearly. It’s a calm, broadcast-ready environment where you can think clearly, speak with confidence, and produce work that reflects who you really are. We built this for those who care about craft, clarity, and credibility, and want a space that takes their voice as seriously as they do.”

It’s the kind of quote that makes you want to sit down at a microphone immediately, frankly.

What they’ve already made

The studio isn’t a concept waiting to find its feet. It has already produced content for three podcasts and vodcasts: Not So Christian Brothers — the brothers’ own show — alongside 2 Gas Tickets Go Anywhere and Beatrice Caffrey’s YouTube channel. That mix of personal projects and external clients tells you something about how the place operates: with genuine investment in the work, not just the process.

On the production side, the facilities are serious. We’re talking multi-4K camera setups for video podcasting, professional audio mastering and editing, social clips production and distribution support including SEO-optimised show notes. For anyone who’s ever tried to figure out podcast RSS feeds at midnight while the kids are finally asleep, the idea of having that handled professionally is no small thing.

Who it’s actually for

High Tide positions itself firmly for founders, creators, advisors and storytellers who value substance over noise. If you’ve been thinking about starting a podcast for your business — or you already have one but you know it could be better — this is the kind of studio worth knowing about.

Flexible recording packages are available, tailored to individual needs, which means it isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation. The whole ethos of the place is built around the idea that the message should lead, and everything else should serve it.

Find out more https://hightidestudios.ie/