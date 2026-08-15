Joanne McNally adds third 3Arena date as Pinotphile goes global

Joanne McNally is not slowing down. Not even slightly. The Irish comedian has just announced a third night at Dublin’s 3Arena as part of her record-breaking Pinotphile tour, and if you haven’t already secured your tickets, now is very much the time to pay attention.

The newly added date is Friday 4th December 2026, joining the already sold-out shows on Saturday 5th December and Saturday 12th December. That’s three nights at Ireland’s biggest indoor arena, with an audience of around 20,000 people expected across the run. For a stand-up show built around dating disasters, questionable decisions and the kind of oversharing that makes you simultaneously cringe and cry laughing, that is a genuinely staggering achievement.

Tickets for the 4th December show go on sale Thursday 20th August at 11am via Ticketmaster, priced from €42.40 (including booking fee and facility fee), with options at €52.40, €62.40 and €72.40. A 12.5% service charge per ticket applies, up to a maximum of €10.50.

From the 3Olympia to the world

Pinotphile started life as a new Joanne McNally tour and has since become something much bigger. She’s completed more than 23 sold-out nights at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre, packed out venues across Cork, Kerry, Mayo and Belfast, sold out 11 nights at London’s Eventim Apollo, and now she’s about to take the whole thing global.

Because alongside the third arena date comes an announcement that feels like a proper full-circle moment: Pinotphile will become the first standalone Netflix comedy special by an Irish comedian. It’s set to be filmed later this year in New York City before premiering on Netflix worldwide in 2027. Ireland producing a global Netflix comedy special. We love to see it.

Still just a microphone and absolutely no filter

What makes Pinotphile work — what’s clearly kept audiences coming back in their thousands — is that the show itself hasn’t changed in spirit. It’s still Joanne on stage with one microphone, delivering brutally honest observations about her life in a way that leaves people unsure whether to laugh, cry or immediately text their therapist. The stages have just got considerably larger.

Three arena dates. A global Netflix special. Audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. Joanne McNally’s Pinotphile tour is one of those rare things: a comedy show that genuinely took on a life of its own, and it’s clearly not done yet.

If you missed out on the first two dates, the 4th December show is your chance. Tickets go on sale Thursday 20th August at 11am — set that alarm.