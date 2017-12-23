Young man, 22, killed in single vehicle collision in Longford

A young man has died following a road traffic accident in Co Longford in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The single vehicle collision occurred at Lissagernal outside Newtownforbes shortly before 1am.

The 22-year-old man was the sole occupant of the vehicle nad was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local diversions remain in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043-3350570 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.