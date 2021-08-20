Young family among victims killed from Galway road accident

It has been reported that a young family, including an infant, were among the victims who tragically died following a three car collision which took place in Galway yesterday evening.

It is understood that the accident occurred when a motorist drove down the wrong side of the M6 motorway for 2km, before colliding with an oncoming vehicle, killing a young family including a mother, father and an infant child, as reported by independent.ie.

The accident occurred on the westbound approach to Ballinasloe, between the Junction 14 and Junction 15 exits of the M6 motorway, at approximately 7:40pm on Thursday, August 19.

The four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, for post mortem examinations to be conducted at a later date. Meanwhile, another person involved in the crash has been hospitalised with injuries, but their condition is not yet known.

An Garda Síochána and the RSA have appealed for road users to take greater care on roads following the deaths of six people in the last 24 Hours.

"It’s been a dark 24 hours on Irish roads which has seen an appalling loss of life,” said Mr Sam Waide, CEO, Road Safety Authority, "and our thoughts are with the families of those who have been killed. These deaths should serve to remind us that everyone is at risk when using the roads.”

“We are at risk at any time of the day or week. Life is fragile and using the roads is one of the most dangerous things we do each day, and we must never forget this. I would appeal to road users to slow down, drive at the right speed for the conditions, and watch out for vulnerable road users.”

“Don’t drive when impaired through drink, drugs or fatigue and always wear a seatbelt and ensure passengers are wearing theirs too, no matter how short the trip. This advice is all the more important given the fact that Met Eireann has issued weather warnings for heavy rainfall and possible localised flooding for today and this weekend.”

A total of 92 people have died in fatal road traffic crashes to date in 2021, which is three more people who have been killed on the road this year compared to the same period last year.