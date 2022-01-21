You NEED the new instax mini Evo Hybrid instant camera in your life.

Fujifilm is launching the new instax mini Evo Hybrid instant camera (mini Evo) and you are going to need it in your life. With a sophisticated and classic look that is synonymous with Fujifilm’s iconic approach to camera design, the mini Evo’s unique hybrid format combines the excitement and enjoyment of analog instant camera functionality with the capabilities of digital photo technology to store, share, and print images.

Unique to the mini Evo is ten integrated lens modes and ten film effect filter options that offer 100 different combinations for photographers to express themselves and create one-off, unique shots. And when paired with instax mini instant film, the mini Evo creates the highest-ever quality instax instant prints to date, 600 dpi, when printed directly from the camera.

“The instax mini Evo is a unique, high-end addition to the instax family,” said Toshi Ida, President Fujifilm Europe. “This hybrid camera and printer was designed to give photographers the flexibility to choose an analog experience or digital where you choose images to instantly print, which images to share and which images to store for later access. Offering 100 ways to capture images and the highest-ever instax instant print quality, all in a timeless classic design, the mini Evo is a unique companion for chronicling and sharing life’s milestones in an instant.”

The new instax mini Evo Smartphone App* that comes with the mini Evo and utilises Bluetooth technology adds a number of new advanced features. Firstly, ‘Transferred Images’ allows for the transfer of any instax framed images captured on the mini Evo, to your smartphone. The mini Evo also doubles up as a photo printer with ‘Direct Print’; where you can print any photo from your smartphone camera roll. And that’s not it, remote shooting capabilities and image storage options are also included for the ultimate in versatility.

The main features of mini Evo include:

10 integrated lens modes x 10 film effect filter options = 100 ways of expression

mini Evo combines classic form with modern function, offering a variety of features that instax users have come to expect, with a few new twists. This camera features 10 integrated lens modes and 10 filter options, offering 100 different combinations for photographers to express themselves creatively with unique, one-off shots.

Selfies, Storage, and More

The mini Evo camera also features a 3-inch LCD screen on the back of the camera to allow users to select images, add frames, edit, print, and adjust image settings, supported by a built-in Lithium ion battery which powers the camera to take up to 100 shots. A Micro SD card slot ensures there’s plenty of room to store images for later enjoyment, while the selfie mirror helps users get that perfect selfie every time.

New Film Variety Available

Accompanying the launch of mini Evo will be the launch of the new instax mini Stone Gray instant film, a new contrast on the traditional white-bordered look. The stylish gray border provides eye-catching contrast against vividly printed images. Instax mini Stone Gray instant film will be available in a single pack with 10 exposures.

Pricing and Availability

mini Evo will be offered in a classic, black and silver combination finish and will be available for purchase on 1st February 2022 at €199.99 SRP. The new instax mini Stone Gray instant film is also expected to be available for purchase on 1st February 2022 €9.99 SRP.

The mini Evo will be available at Fujifilm stockists nationwide. Find out more on www.instax.ie.

*A free app compatible with Android phones and iPhones. It can be downloaded from Google Play in the case of Android phones and App Store for iPhones. Android and Google Play are trademarks or registered trademarks of Google Inc. iPhone and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc.