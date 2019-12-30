You need MORE sleep than your boyfriend, according to science

We all know sleep deprivation can lead to some major health issues, but according to researchers in Duke University, loss of sleep effects women more than men.

The study surveyed 210 men and women aged between 18 and 65. They were asked about the quality of their sleep, and frequency as well as other health measures like psychological distress and physical wellbeing.

The researchers found that not getting enough sleep on a regular basis is linked with hints of higher rates of inflammation, elevated stress levels, blood sugar regulation problems, increased hostility, and a heightened risk of depression… But, only in women.

As well as that, the more problems women had sleeping, the higher their body mass indexes were.

The researchers suggest that this is because women don't have as much testosterone which can protect the body's cells from inflammation and may also protect the brain and other organs from sleep deprivation and stress.

As for the weight gain? Well, the authors of the study think that the balance of our hormones are to blame and can be thrown totally out of whack if we don't get enough sleep.

The researchers suggest that rather than trying to boost your testosterone levels, developing a solid bedtime routine should do the trick, and giving yourself more time to fall asleep will help, too.

So now you have ample opportunity to tell your other half to shut up in the middle of the night. It's justified, right?