You NEED Eleven Australia’s 2021 Holiday gift sets on your Santa list!

Eleven Australia’s 2021 Holiday offering is all about sharing feel-good gifts that spark joy and lift the spirit. From sweet stocking stuffers to hang on the tree or pop in a sack, to our ready – wrapped sets to spoil your nearest and dearest, there is something for everyone.

For the 2021 Holiday Collection, Eleven Australia has collaborated with contemporary aboriginal artist Ryhia Dank (Narduna – meaning woman in her language) to create a beautiful collection of artwork for our limited-edition 2021 gifts. Ryhia’s designs, housed in a 100% recycled cardboard box, were inspired by a connection to her country, family time, memories and healing. She uses rich, vibrant colours from a range of palettes in her paintings that reflect who she is and where she has come from. Each original artwork tells a story and evokes a memory. From searching for turtles as a child to the flowing rivers and creeks during the wet season ‘Garnumba’.

Whether the party season calls for extra hydration or a bit more luminosity, these are the best holiday hair trios to gift ,or self-gift, this season.

Hydrate Trio RRP €40.00 (save €18.00)

The Hydrate Trio (Garnumba) contains Hydrate my Hair Shampoo, Hydrate my Hair Conditioner and Miracle Hair Mask to restore and treat lost moisture leaving hair feeling strong and hydrated.

Volume Trio – RRP €40.00 (save €20.00)

The Volume Trio (Magajarra) contains I Want Body Volume Shampoo, I Want Body Volume Conditioner and I Want Body Texture Spray. The shampoo and conditioner are the ultimate volume builders packed with natural proteins, while the texture spray combines powder and liquid to provide texture like nothing else.

Smooth Trio – RRP €40.00 (save €18.00)

Take control of your hair with the Smooth Trio (Babarra). Combine the nutrient-rich Smooth Me Now Anti-Frizz Shampoo and the Smooth Me Now Anti-Frizz Conditioner to fight the main causes of frizz – damage and dryness. For deep repair, use the 3 Minute Repair Rinse Out Treatment to treat dry, colour-damaged hair.

Repair Trio – RRP €40.00 (save €20.00)

The Repair Trio (Lagija) contains Repair My Hair Nourishing Shampoo and Repair My Hair Nourishing Conditioner to protect, repair and rebuild the bond structure of the hair. It also contains the bestselling Miracle Spray Hair Treatment, a leave-in treatment that delivers 11 benefits your hair will love.

Blonde Trio – RRP €40.00 (save €20.00)

The Blonde Trio (Aliyulu) contains Keep My Colour Blonde Shampoo and Keep My Colour Blonde Conditioner to to tone and fight brassiness, and Dry Shampoo Volume Paste, a reworkable paste that provides hair to root lift and and second day texture with a natural finish.

Bon Bons – RRP €9.50 each

Eleven Australia's Holiday Bon Bons are crowd-pleasing stocking fillers to hang on the tree, pop in a stocking or line your table with. The cracker style bundles include a cute travel-size shampoo and conditioner for your choice of Hydrate My Hair, Smooth Me Now and I Want Body Volume collections.

Raised in a remote community in the Northern Territory in the Gulf of Carpentaria, Ryhia comes from a family and community of strong women from the ocean. They travelled a long way before settling in the hills and fresh water Country. “Before I started painting. I actually had to ask for permission to paint because within my family group only certain people can. I didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself so I asked my grandmother what she thought of my work. She said it was really good and told me just to paint, and even if I don’t like something, I should just finish and get through it, which gave me the confidence to continue,” says Ryhia. Each original artwork tells a story and evokes a memory. From searching for turtles as a child to the flowing rivers and creeks during the wet season ‘Garnumba’.

Ryhia Dank [Nardurna] said; “I love how easy collaborating with ELEVEN Australia was. They allowed me to be the artist I am and had a genuine love and respect for my heritage. Before I started painting. I actually had to ask for permission to paint because within my family group only certain people can. I didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself so I asked my grandmother what she thought of my work. She said it was really good and told me just to paint, and even if I don’t like something, I should just finish and get through it, which gave me the confidence to continue.”

The Eleven Australia Holiday Collection is available in Eleven salons nationwide – find a salon near you on www.elevenaustralia.ie.