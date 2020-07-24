‘You have my heart’: Stacey Solomon shares new family photo

Stacey Solomon has shared the sweetest photo of her beautiful family and our hearts can't quite cope with how sweet it is. The doting mum revealed the photo was taken by her dad before Joe heads off on holiday with his son Harry.

The photo sees Stacey and her three sons grinning proudly alongside her partner Joe Swash.

"You Have My Heart. Rex’s face is cracking me up. My dad met us in the park today and took this picture of us and I can’t stop smiling at it…

"Joe‘s off on an adventure with his biggest pickle late tonight so we had all the cuddles today because we will miss them both soooooo much. It’s always hard to be without them but we know how special it will be and how important it is for them…" the mum shared.

She added, "We love you to the moon and back boys have the best holiday EVER. And when you get back be prepared for the amount of Fejkas I may have collected… Don’t worry I’ll make it up to you in animal snacks."

Fans couldn't help but swoon over the touching photo, "My life is instantly better whenever I see Stacy has posted on Instagram. Been a fan since I was 9 years old watching you on the X factor. Big love to you and the family!"

"The most gorgeous family!! Ah I love you guys," another added.

"Fabulous family photo. You and Joe must be so proud X," said one user.

We just can't get enough of Stacey and her adorable family. Her Instagram posts always brighten our days!