You can now stay in the Moulin Rouge Windmill for just €1 per night

If you adored the fantical musical Moulin Rouge, then you simply must check out this exclusive new listing on Airbnb.

Moulin Rouge has unveiled a secluded room inside the iconic red windmill that has been sumptuously designed to transport guests back in time to the late 19th century.

Few are aware of the space inside the windmill, which has never been open for public access and is now bookable for an overnight stay on Airbnb.

The windmill interior has been transformed into a Belle Époque inspired boudoir, reminiscent of the cabaret era. Guests will experience a peek behind the velvet curtains of the fabled landmark, including backstage access to the theater, a traditional French three-course meal, best seats during the Moulin Rouge’s acclaimed show Féerie and an overnight stay inside the iconic windmill, all for just €1 a night.

Lead dancer Claudine Van Den Bergh will open the doors to the handsome hideaway and Host three individual one-night stays for two guests each on June 13, 20 and 27.

“Attending a show at the Moulin Rouge offers an escape from the everyday and an incredible immersion into the glamor and grandeur of French Music Hall”, Claudine Van Den Bergh said. “The Belle Époque-inspired interior of our much loved windmill will transport guests to the era from which this timeless cabaret emerged.”

Situated in the heart of Montmartre, the Moulin Rouge is best known as the birthplace of the French Cancan, a delightfully energetic cabaret and a performance that is symbolic to the Belle Epoque Era.

When recreating the decorative and stylistic details of this celebrated time in history, Airbnb worked with the renowned 19th century French historian, Jean-Claude Yon, to authentically renovate the windmill, exactly as it would have been.

Throughout its colorful history, the windmill – which was first constructed in 1889 as a nod to the site’s rural origins and reconstructed three decades later following a fire – was never opened to the public…until now when guests will travel back in time to experience:

An opulent boudoir filled with exquisite art nouveau features including a miniature paper stage to immerse guests in the spirit of The Cabaret.

A dressing area featuring glamorous accessories from the Belle Epoque, including vintage costumes, fragrant perfumes and effusive letters from admirers.

A private rooftop terrace adorned with an ornate pagoda and garden furniture characteristic of the time period – an ideal setting for an après show cocktail!

Guests can request to book the three individual one-night stays on June 13, 20 and 27 beginning Tuesday, May 17th at 7:00 PM CEST at airbnb.com/moulinrouge.