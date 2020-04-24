Yum! You can order Supermac’s and Papa Johns to your door

From today, Deliveroo family favourites Supermac’s and Papa John’s are back on the Deliveroo app with four sites live across Dublin, Limerick and Galway.

Following the restaurant company’s announcement this week to re-open outlets on a phased basis in line with all government guidelines, the following locations will now also be available for delivery on the Deliveroo app.

Dublin (O Connell Street)

Limerick (Ballysimon Road)

Galway (Headford Road & Newcastle Road)

Both restaurant’s usual menus will be available to order for delivery via Deliveroo, including their most popular dishes, from Papa John’s famous Pepperoni Pizza to Supermac’s Taco Fries.

Supermac’s and Papa John’s are implementing all government guidelines regarding food safety and safety of it’s staff and customers. All deliveries made by Deliveroo will follow the “contact-free” delivery policy to ensure delivery and pick-up is conducted safely.

Customers in Dublin, Limerick and Galway should download or log onto the Deliveroo app and type in ‘Supermac’s’ and ‘Papa John’s’ to see if they are in the delivery zone of the sites.

Michael Healy, General Manager for Deliveroo Ireland said: “Supermac’s and Papa John’s are Deliveroo Ireland customer favourites so we are thrilled to have them back on the platform again. Throughout this trying period, we have been working with restaurants to adapt their operations for delivery, and we are doing everything we can to make sure people still have access to the food they want and need.”