You can now make an appointment to visit Penneys before full reopening

This week has been filled with good news as hope was restored when the government announced the easing of restrictions over the next few months.

However, things just got even better when Penneys released a statement revealing that they are going to be allowing customers to visit their stores by appointment, one week before they fully reopen this May.

In the official statement released this afternoon, Penneys said, “Following the government’s announcement on retail reopening, Penneys announces it will offer Shopping by Appointment as a temporary measure in all of its Irish stores in the week prior to full reopening (exact timings TBC).”

“The whole Penneys' team is delighted to begin preparations to welcome customers back to our stores. We welcome the government's decision to introduce shopping by appointment as a first step having already launched this service successfully in some of our European markets.”

“We will be offering shopping by appointment in every Irish store ahead of our full reopening on 17 May and have begun working through the logistics, starting with bringing our amazing store teams back to work. We will confirm timing and full details for this next week,” they concluded.

Excuse us while we pick our jaws up off the floor!

These are all the details we have at the moment, but stay tuned for more exciting updates regarding the appointment system.