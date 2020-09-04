You can get your hands on a free Dr.Hauschka product this month

Dr.Hauschka is offering a complimentary gift with purchases over €50 for the month of September as a thank you to its loyal customers.

Throughout September, spend €50 or more and pamper yourself with Dr. Hauschka’s Shower Cream, with is invigorating lemon and lemongrass signature scent. Treat your skin with the cream’s soft and lightly foaming texture which contains purely plant-based ingredients.

For further details on the full Dr. Hauschka range, your local stockist or to shop online log onto Dr. Hauschka’s website