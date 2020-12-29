Yolanda Hadid’s Christmas was more star-studded than ours and we’re jealous

Yolanda Hadid took to Instagram last night to share gorgeous behind the scenes photos of her and her family’s Christmas day and we spotted more than a couple of familiar faces.

The mother of three posted pictures of a warm and intimate Christmas, spent with her children, their partners, Yolanda’s partner and her ex-husband. Gigi, Bella and Anwar’s significant others were also present, making it a big crowd in the Hadid household this year!

Yolanda’s photos are a hilarious and heart-warming snapshot of a family Christmas, as she and her two girls and Dua Lipa pose in silly festive glasses, make gingerbread houses and open presents. She captioned it;

'One day, we will look back on this time and talk about what we learned, how we grew and how grateful we were to have each other…… #Christmas2020 #Family'

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid had been rumoured to be dating since the summer of 2019 and confirmed these rumours when they moved in together some months later. It seems she certainly has the Hadid family seal of approval anyway, as she is included in the cute, comfortable family photos Yolanda posted. The singer also posted her own snaps of the night with Anwar, captioning it ‘A Christmas Story’.

New parents, Gigi and Zayn make an appearance too, seen opening the sweetest little pink baby-size snowsuit, presumably for their daughter. No sign of their baby girl in these sets of photos, but the couple have shared a few more over the holiday season.

The pair gave birth to their daughter in September, announcing their news on Instagram;

‘A whole new kind of busy & tired,’ Gigi wrote ‘but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early’

Zayn shared the sweetest photo to announce the birth, that had all of us tearing up.

‘Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful

to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x’

Gigi recently shared a picture of their first time taking their daughter out for a stroll in the snowy streets of New York. The pair are notoriously private about their personal lives, not showing their daughter’s face in pictures and not even sharing her name with the public yet.

We’re loving the family atmosphere and shenanigans, and only hope there's more behind the scenes pics to come!