Yolanda Hadid accidentally leaks first photo of Gigi’s baby girl

It seems we have an extra proud granny on our hands here, as Yolanda Hadid shares a rare photo with her granddaughter, 25-year-old Gigi’s baby girl, to celebrate her birthday.

The 57-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a truly adorable photo to Instagram yesterday, as she remembers her late mother who sadly passed away not long ago, while also celebrating this wonderful new life that has been brought into her life.

However, what’s most noteworthy about this adorable Instagram post, is the fact that Yolanda accidentally shared the very first snapshot of Zayn and Gigi’s baby girl’s face.

Since the birth of their first child, the new parents have been keeping their daughter largely out of the public eye, choosing to never post a picture with their baby girl’s face in view.

However, proud granny Yolanda must have been a bit too excited to share this special birthday post, because she missed the gorgeous, framed photograph of Gigi and her new baby in the background, which Yolanda presumably received as a Christmas gift this year.

Soon realising her mistake, Yolanda immediately deleted the Instagram post minutes after it was posted, before resharing the same post again later that evening, with the photo of Gigi and her daughter cropped out of frame.

Instagram

Instagram

“My birthday blessings…..” Yolanda lovingly wrote alongside the sweet image which showed her cradling her granddaughter in front of their Christmas tree.

“When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings this little Angel was ranked #1.”

“It’s a whole new feeling, I’m feeling… a part of my heart I didn’t know existed…… I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the first call of my day, 2 women reminiscing about life and what this day was like in 1964……” she added, remembering her mother who passed away in 2019

“An empty hole in my heart that can’t be filled with anything else but love, respect and gratitude for the woman that gave birth to me, loved and guided me through the ups and downs of life……”

“I always knew she was crazy for her grand kids but this is the first time I truly understand the depth of how much she loved my children and how blessed they were to have her influence in their lives. God bless my mamma in heaven! Today is for you……. #CircleOfLife #Blessings.”

Happy Birthday Yolanda, we hope this year brings you many more blessings and many more wonderful memories with your happy family.