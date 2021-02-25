Yikes! KJ Apa compares working on Riverdale to “being in jail”

23-year-old KJ Apa has played Archie Andrews in the popular CW series Riverdale since 2017. Since then Riverdale’s become a major hit, creating an extremely devoted fan base, with the series recently getting picked up for a sixth season.

However, according to the show’s star, KJ reveals that being a part of the Riverdale production isn’t as great as it looks. While talking to Demi Moore for Interview Magazine, KJ compared working on Riverdale to “being in jail”.

As KJ was talking about Songbird, the controversial film he starred in last year about Covid, the actor said it was freeing when compared to acting as clean-cut Archie Andrews.

“I felt so free coming from a show where I feel like I'm in jail a lot of the time,” KJ confessed, adding, “With this character, it was like, 'Wow, this is what it’s like to really express myself in a natural way.' I wasn't covered in makeup or hair products. I had long hair and a beard. I just felt free.”

“There’s been so much pressure in playing Archie. I'm so grateful for the show and its success, but at the same time, there's a lot of baggage that comes with that success,” the New Zealand native explained.

Talking about the spotlight that’s been shone on him by his devoted fans, KJ said, “I try and look at it from a fan's perspective to understand the way they think. But there are times when I'm like, 'Wow, they really have no idea that we are actual people’.”

“As an actor, I will be judged on everything: my political opinions, my opinions on drugs, my opinions on the people I want to be with. Everything. It's something I've had to come to terms with,” Apa continued.

Riverdale is currently airing its fifth season, available to watch on Netflix, which sees our beloved murder-mystery solving characters graduating high school, before the series jumps forward seven years.