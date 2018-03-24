Really? Scientists are working to create an ice cream that won’t melt

So we have Internet technology, we can fly all over the world and people have been to space.

How much more advanced could we possibly get?

WELL, scientists are currently working on creating an ice cream that won't melt. Yes. We know.

How though?

According to the gorge humans over at Bustle, The American Chemical Society revealed that it's been formulating ice cream that uses cellulose extracted from the stems of banana plants, which are normally thrown discarded after the bananas are cultivated.

And then what happens?

These tiny little fibres taken from the banana plant are put in small portions of ice cream.

Apparently, the scientists found promising results, in that the banana-fibre ice creams melted far more slowly than ordinary ones, and they were also more resistant to temperature fluctuations.

Welcome to the fu*king future, ladies.

Important point: no, the ice cream did not have any sort of banana taste (which is a shame in my humble opinion).

Not only is this excellent news for us a species, but this new type of ice cream is also great for the environment.

The idea is sustainable, due to the fact that the banana plants would otherwise just be thrown in the bin.

ALSO, the ice cream would be massively helpful for human energy consumption, because transporting and storing ice cream takes up a lot of cooling energy.

Anyway, we're not sure when this kind of ice cream will be rolled out publicly, but we sure are looking forward to the day.