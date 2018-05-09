A UK university just offered to pay for students to fly home to vote

Travelling home to vote is an essential aspect for young people to use their voice in the upcoming referendum to repeal the 8th amendment.

One UK University is offering students a cash contribution to help them afford to fly home to vote in the referendum.

The University of Sussex Postgraduate Education Officer on the Student's Union took to Facebook to ask students to apply for the grant.

'Are you an Irish student eligible to vote and want to go home for Repeal the 8th?'

'In line with the NUS bursary, the Students Union are able to offer up to £100 per student for up to 15 students towards their flights and travel costs.'

All students need to do is show evidence that they are eligible to vote.

They also need to send scans of receipts of their travel to the Campaigns and Democracy Administrator at the university.

Know anyone who could benefit from this?