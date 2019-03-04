Krispy Kreme are now DELIVERING to a heap of Dublin locations
Whether you still havent managed to get out to Blanch to try them, or you're already a big fan, here's some exciting Krispy Kreme news.
From tomorrow, fans of the delicious Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be able to order the fresh pastries straight to their door.
Just Eat has just agreed a delivery deal with the doughnut connoisseurs, and delivery kicks off tomorrow.
Since their hugely popular arrival in Blanchardstown Centre last September, doughnut fans have been clamouring to chow down on the light, fluffy, glazed treats – with the Blanch store having to cut their 24 hour hours due to noise and traffic complaints from local residents as long queues formed at all hours.
Now with the tap of the Just Eat app, doughnut lovers can order the world famous Original Glazed Dozen, or a mixture of the latest and greatest doughnuts straight to their home or office.
The perfect party solution, weekend family treat or just a pick me up for that office sl;ump, the delivery times will open at 10am and close at 10pm, so you literally have all day to put an order in.
'We’re thrilled to launch exclusively with Krispy Kreme here in Ireland and have no doubt that Krispy Kreme fans throughout the city will be delighted to hear that they can now order their favourites for delivery. Our customers have always expressed a demand for wide variety, and we strive to exceed their expectations,' Edel Kinane, Commercial Director at Just Eat Ireland said.
'We are excited to launch this exciting partnership with Just Eat in order to respond to huge customer demand for doughnut delivery! We look forward to offering our delicious, doughnuts, all freshly made in our Blanchardstown theatre store, to customers across Dublin,' said Emma Colquhoun, Chief Marketing Officer Krispy Kreme.
Wondering if Krispy Kreme will deliver to your area? Here's the full list of locations:
Abbotstown
Arbour Hill
Ballsbridge
Ballybough
Ballycoolin
Blanchardstown
Broadstone
Cabra
Carpenterstown
Castleknock
Christchurch
Cloghran
Clonsilla
Corduff
Donnybrook
Drumcondra
Dublin 1
Dublin 2
East Wall
Grand Canal Dock
Griffith Avenue
Hartstown
IFSC
Islandbridge
Kilmainham
Littlepace
Moneygourney
Mulhuddart
North Circular Road
North City Centre
North Strand
Northwest Business Park
Ongar
Phibsboro
Porterstown
Portobello
Ranelagh
Ringsend
Sandymount
Smithfield
Stoneybatter
Tyrrelstown