Krispy Kreme are now DELIVERING to a heap of Dublin locations

Whether you still havent managed to get out to Blanch to try them, or you're already a big fan, here's some exciting Krispy Kreme news.

From tomorrow, fans of the delicious Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be able to order the fresh pastries straight to their door.

Just Eat has just agreed a delivery deal with the doughnut connoisseurs, and delivery kicks off tomorrow.

Since their hugely popular arrival in Blanchardstown Centre last September, doughnut fans have been clamouring to chow down on the light, fluffy, glazed treats – with the Blanch store having to cut their 24 hour hours due to noise and traffic complaints from local residents as long queues formed at all hours.

Now with the tap of the Just Eat app, doughnut lovers can order the world famous Original Glazed Dozen, or a mixture of the latest and greatest doughnuts straight to their home or office.

The perfect party solution, weekend family treat or just a pick me up for that office sl;ump, the delivery times will open at 10am and close at 10pm, so you literally have all day to put an order in.

'We’re thrilled to launch exclusively with Krispy Kreme here in Ireland and have no doubt that Krispy Kreme fans throughout the city will be delighted to hear that they can now order their favourites for delivery. Our customers have always expressed a demand for wide variety, and we strive to exceed their expectations,' Edel Kinane, Commercial Director at Just Eat Ireland said.

'We are excited to launch this exciting partnership with Just Eat in order to respond to huge customer demand for doughnut delivery! We look forward to offering our delicious, doughnuts, all freshly made in our Blanchardstown theatre store, to customers across Dublin,' said Emma Colquhoun, Chief Marketing Officer Krispy Kreme.

Wondering if Krispy Kreme will deliver to your area? Here's the full list of locations:

Abbotstown

Arbour Hill

Ballsbridge

Ballybough

Ballycoolin

Blanchardstown

Broadstone

Cabra

Carpenterstown

Castleknock

Christchurch

Cloghran

Clonsilla

Corduff

Donnybrook

Drumcondra

Dublin 1

Dublin 2

East Wall

Grand Canal Dock

Griffith Avenue

Hartstown

IFSC

Islandbridge

Kilmainham

Littlepace

Moneygourney

Mulhuddart

North Circular Road

North City Centre

North Strand

Northwest Business Park

Ongar

Phibsboro

Porterstown

Portobello

Ranelagh

Ringsend

Sandymount

Smithfield

Stoneybatter

Tyrrelstown