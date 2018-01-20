Yas! Forbidden Fruit have just added yet more acts to their line up

We're already more than excited for this summer's festival season, and kicking it all off on the June bank holiday is Forbidden Fruit.

The early bird tickets are currently flying out the door, and with good reason.

The festival previously revealed that The War on Drugs would be taking to the stage at the Dublin festival, and now more acts have been added to the line up.

Richie Hawtin, Four Tet Live, Mike D, Ben UFO, DJ Deece, Ibibio Sound Machine and AE MAK have all bee added to the festival rota.

The festival, which takes place at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Kilmainham, has also identified which acts are playing on what days.

Saturday will see Glass Animals, Justice and Richie Hawtin take to the stage.

On Sunday, Bonobo, Four Tet and Vince Staples will perform for the throngs of festival goers.

Rounding off the Bank Holiday weekend is The War on Drugs, Warpaint, Thunder Cat, Grizzly Bear and Superorganism.

We wouldn't miss it.